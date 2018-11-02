Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A driver who swerved after being hit by a truck ended up crashing into a house in Lauderhill.

It happened Friday morning on NW 38th Avenue at 8th Court.

The driver of a bronze Ford Taurus said lost control after a truck clipped him.

“There was a white pick up truck in the back of me, it rammed me. I had to accelerate cause I didn’t know what was behind me. Then I saw this young lady and I swerved so that we wouldn’t collide and I lost control,” he said.

No one inside the home or the driver was hurt.

The homeowner said speeding is a problem in the neighborhood.