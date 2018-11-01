Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida college students put their skills to the test and literally tired to walk on water.

It was part of Florida International University’s 29th annual walk on water race.

Students had to design and construct shoes that would allow them to walk across a 175-foot lake on the school’s campus.

More than 60 architecture students from FIU took part in the race.

Students, faculty and alumni stood by and cheered them on from the shoreline.

The winners earned scholarships that can be used towards study abroad experiences.

This year’s winner actually broke a record, crossing the lake in less than two minutes.

The event has become a school tradition, with students each year learning and improving on the prior year’s designs.