MIAMI (Hoodline) – A new comfort food spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood.

Called Home of Pierogi, the fresh arrival can be found in the former Subway location at 3849 W. Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach.

Comfort is comfort, regardless of where it comes from. For some, it’s Eastern European pierogi, filled with potatoes, cabbage or cheese. Others might prefer dumplings stuffed with chicken, or beef and pork. Both of these are available at House of Pierogi, with toppings like toasted onions, apple horseradish sauce or sour cream.

There’s another option, too: sweet French crêpes made with fillings like Nutella, vanilla ice cream and strawberries. Enjoy with a warming cup of coffee.

Home of Pierogi has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Jeff A. wrote, “Delicious pierogi made with love. I tried potato and cabbage pierogi, along with Siberian dumplings. All were absolutely delicious.”

And Jack J. added, “Went for lunch. Ordered pierogi and dumplings. Great food fast. Friendly service. Will definitely return.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Home of Pierogi is open from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturday.

They are closed on Sunday.