MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You know those green and yellow bikes you see parked all over Miami-Dade county? You can ride them for free next Tuesday, Election Day.

Lime Bike says it doesn’t want lack of transportation to keep voters from getting to the polls during the upcoming midterm election. The company will offer people TWO free rides to and from their polling place, up to 30-minutes each ride.

Lime Bike is offering this in South Miami, Miami Lakes, Miami Springs and UnIncorporated Miami-Dade.

As part of the company’s national effort to help voters cast their ballots, Lime is making its bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters available for the two free rides in cities across the U.S. on November 6.

The company points out nearly 1 million people in Miami-Dade county still need to cast their votes. Transportation is a problem for many who are unable to get to and from their polling location.

All day Tuesday you can enter the code LIME2VOTE18 on Lime bikes to unlock it.