TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) -— A former state employee is suing the state’s chief financial officer, claiming she was fired for not contributing to his campaign.

The lawsuit by former Department of Financial Services Employee Christine Taul against Republican CFO Jimmy Patronis was filed Wednesday, just six days before Florida’s election.

Patronis is hoping to keep the Cabinet seat he was appointed to when Republican CFO Jeff Atwater left office early. He’s being challenged by Democratic former state Sen. Jeremy Ring.

Taul, a Democrat, said she was fired after being invited to a Patronis fundraiser and told to bring a check. She refused to make a campaign contribution.

Patronis spokeswoman Anna Alexopoulos Farrar said the lawsuit is “completely false” and that Taul had been told multiple times over several months she wasn’t properly doing her job.

