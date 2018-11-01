Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An incident with a construction crane could be impacting residents of West Miami.

A crane apparently collided with a power line, according to police.

This is on 8th Street at Southwest 63rd Avenue.

We are currently on scene at SW 63rd Ave & SW 8th Street reference a request made by West Miami Police to assist in blocking off traffic due to a crane colliding with a power line. Road Closures are from SW 62 AVE to SW 64 AVE on SW 8th ST. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/wXZ3tTYw24 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 1, 2018

City of Miami Police is there assisting West Miami Police.

8th Street has been closed for a few blocks.

It appears for now that nobody has been injured.

Chopper4 was over the scene where the crane and a power line were stick over the middle of the road.

According to FPL, police cannot move the crane until safety engineers say it’s safe to do so. The incident is effecting 120 customers, per FPL.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.