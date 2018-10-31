Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A suspicious package sent to the Miami-Dade Democratic Party’s office was being investigated by the Miami Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 4 was over the scene at the CIC Miami building at 1951 Northwest 7th Avenue. Images showed several police cruisers and a bomb squad truck.

Authorities said the entire 6th floor had to be evacuated as a precaution, while they investigate.

Commuters are being advised to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.