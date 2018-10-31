Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s no doubt Florida voters are energized for this year’s election, and the early voting numbers continue to prove it.

Around South Florida, voters are hitting the polls at a record pace.

At the library in Lemon City, early voting has been steady and consistent.

Andrew Gillum’s supporters are pushing for voters to get out to the polls.

Across the city, early voting in Lemon City, Little Haiti, Brownsville and other urban areas are critical to Gillum’s election chances.

His candidacy is driving turnout, from both parties.

“It is time for the young people to get involved,” said Jasmine Johnson. “I am doing my part trying to bring out people.”

The result for Democrats and Republicans?

More than 3.4 million people in Florida have already voted, surpassing the number of early voters in person and by mail in the last midterm election, four years ago.

This year in Florida, so far 1.43 million Republicans have voted. Democrats, 1.37 million and independents 592,000.

It’s a massive turnout, and election day is still a week away.

“Our turnout has been wonderful, and we need more of you to come out so we can turn it out again,” said voter Katrina Gibson.

And how are all those voters casting their ballots? 1.48 million voted in person at 1.9 million voted by mail.