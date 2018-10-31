Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – The sound of gunfire exploded through Mac’s Tow Yard in Dania Beach Tuesday after Broward Sheriff investigators say a customer got into a dispute over twelve dollars.

BSO said the customer, Lee Steinberg, is charged with aggravated assault, burglary and causing property damage.

According to an arrest report, Steinberg showed up to retrieve his Range Rover Tuesday afternoon and was told he was $12 dollars short.

He returned a short time later with three friends in a pickup and while waiting for the paperwork to be completed, investigators say Steinberg crashed through the gate in reverse.

In fear of being hit, BSO says one worker pulled out a gun and shot seven times at the truck, wounding a passenger in the back seat.

Another employee used a forklift to push the truck into a fenced area of the tow yard.

Steinberg fled and was taken into custody nearby.

At his bond hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said Steinberg had been released from jail on Saturday for a drug charge.

His public defender said he denies the charges from the tow yard and intends to fight them.

His bond was set at $75,000.

The passenger grazed by the bullet was treated and released from the hospital Tuesday.