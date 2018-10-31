Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Authorities in Davie are working the scene of a fatal crash involving pedestrians.

According to police, there are multiple fatalities.

An adult male and a child were killed in the crash, and another child was transported off the scene by authorities, but that child was not injured.

The driver of a silver Cadillac remained on scene.

The crash happened on Griffin Road in Davie, just west of Davie Road.

Police have closed down parts of Griffin Road near the 6800 block. All eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes are closed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.