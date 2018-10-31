Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a phone threat made against Miami International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The caller did not provide details, according to police.

Police only said they were investigating the credibility of the threat.

Authorities had not called for evacuations or flights cancellations.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Miami Police Department at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477).