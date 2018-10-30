Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — The NFL Trade Deadline usually drums up some action around the league, one way or another.

The Miami Dolphins got in on the fun, just not with a trade.

Defensive lineman Ziggy Hood has signed with a Miami team looking to upgrade a leaky run defense.

The Dolphins made the move Tuesday.

A 10-year veteran, Hood was released two weeks ago by the Washington Redskins.

He started 27 games for them at end and tackle in 2016-17.

Hood has 73 career starts and 14 sacks. Miami is his fifth team.

The Dolphins (4-4) have allowed 600 yards rushing in the past three games.

