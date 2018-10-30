Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Halloween is almost here so now might be a good time to go over some safety guidelines if you have young ghouls and goblins at home who plan to go trick or treating.

First, if possible, make sure their costumes are light colored or have reflective tape so drivers can see them. Avoid masks that restrict a child’s view or make it difficult to breathe. Avoid loose or long costumes that may trip children or catch on things such as bushes and fences.

Make sure that trick-or-treaters always have one hand free so they can catch themselves if they fall. Use treat bags that can be carried over one shoulder instead of in both hands.

Kids should be accompanied by an adult, or an older brother or sister. Everyone should have a flashlight. Also, ditch electronic devices so there are no distractions.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are generally from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., so drivers are urged to be especially alert during those times. If possible, have kids go trick or treating while it is still light outside.

Trick-or-treat in a group and stay together. Stay on sidewalks, walk facing traffic and cross streets only at intersections. Look left, right and left again when crossing the street.

Only visit well-lit houses and don’t stop at dark houses. Also, kids should stay away from homes with dogs loose in the yard.

After the kids come home, check out their candy for possible tampering before you let them start sampling. Throw away homemade treats and anything that’s not in a sealed wrapper. Notify the police if you find any suspicious or harmful items in the bag.

Oh, and by the way – HAPPY HALLOWEEN.