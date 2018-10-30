Are you in need of an upgrade? From bedrooms to patios, the Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show has all your indoor and outdoor home design and remodeling needs to step up your home design game!

We’ll make sure you have an abundance of choices when it comes to picking your dream designs. Find the latest trends, get expert advice, compare and purchase while finding special offers exclusive to the show!

Join us at the Home Show, and the experts will help out with the rest. Check out all our featured furniture, décor, art, appliances, designs and more on November 16 to 18 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.

Until then, here is a sneak peek at our top picks!

Yamini Kitchens and More Incorporated

Yamini Kitchens and More Incorporated is a family business dedicated to serving its customers since April 2003 by guiding them through the kitchen cabinetry design and remodeling process. With 100% Italian cabinetry, and a large variety of colors and materials, you are sure to find the innovative design and high quality you are looking for. Take advantage of their free estimates, stock programs available for immediate delivery and kind customer service when it comes to designing your kitchen exactly how you want it. Recently, they have added a new shelving system which includes: closet systems, sliding doors, TV units, workstations and wall shelving units.

Modern Home 2 Go

Modern Home 2 Go (MH2G) is proud to be the premier destination for your modern furniture needs. Whether you are shopping online or visiting them in-person at their locations in Fort Lauderdale, Doral, Miami Design District and Naples, you can shop the latest and most attractive modern furniture designs from around the world. Their presence as a leading modern furniture store in the iconic neighborhood of the Miami Design District is a sign of their commitment to providing stunning designs in contemporary furniture to the Miami market at unbelievable prices. Throughout their furniture stores, you can find their uniquely branded MH2G modern indoor and outdoor furniture which guarantees you a quality product.

Paradise Grilling Systems

Paradise Grilling Systems is proud to offer the world’s strongest built Outdoor Kitchens, Fireplaces, Fire Pits and Tiki Huts. Let them show you step-by-step why a Paradise Grilling Systems product offers the superior quality you have been looking for! With many choices in the outdoor kitchen and grilling industry, Paradise Grilling Systems has emerged as America’s leader in outdoor grilling entertainment. From quality of craftsmanship and production capacity, to unique paradise exclusive features that will show you the paradise difference!

The Original Frameless Shower Door

For over 25 years, The Original Frameless Shower Door has designed, fabricated, and installed tens of thousands of custom all-glass frameless shower enclosures for clients all over the globe. They have perfected the fine art of customizing frameless glass shower doors that conform to your specific measurements, which have allowed them to grow our business every year. They are a fully licensed, insured, and certified manufacturer and installation company whose glass is stamped with their name on it to ensure the quality cannot be duplicated.

Generator Supercenter

Generator Supercenter is the company for all your generator needs. They provide high-quality models, have factory certified technicians for repairs and maintenance, and offer turnkey installations. Generator Supercenter is the number #1 Generac dealer in North America. Their employees have extensive training to provide a professional experience every step of the way. Services also include: equipment sales; design and engineering; and GenMonitor maintenance program.

Floor & Décor

Floor & Decor is a leading specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market, offering the broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, stone, related tools and flooring accessories – at everyday low prices. Because they source directly from manufacturers or quarries worldwide, their top-quality products are priced below those of our competitors. The Floor & Decor brand is also bolstered by a local focus that allows them to create a store experience and mix of products that meet the needs of each market they serve. They empower store managers, or chief executive merchants, to create a local shopping experience.

BELAMO Design

From Belgium, BELAMO takes pride in bringing added value to the American customer. BELAMO does not just sell furniture, they want to give their customers an alternative, an experience, and a view from inside the home that is both breathtaking and a place to relax and create lasting memories! The founders of “the BELAMO brand” are committed to bringing European Design Outdoor Furniture to the American customer.

Wellington Vacuum

Wellington Vacuum presents Laundry Jet: the powered laundry chute. Make the laundry chore fun for kids and easy on the family! Laundry Jet makes keeping rooms free of dirty easy using “ports” in any room of the house that will whisk the clothes, sheets, or towels straight to the laundry room! Laundry Jet installs in new and existing homes. When laundry is done, they can even bring the clean laundry back to one room (with limitations) with the same system.

When, Where and Contact Information

November 16-18

Friday 3:00 pm – 9:30 pm

Saturday Noon – 9:30 pm

Sunday Noon – 7:30 pm

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center

1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Purchase tickets online by Thursday, November 15th and SAVE $3.00.

$10.00 adults; $1.00 children 11 and under.

info@homeshows.net

305.667.9299

Above content provided by the Home Design and Remodeling Show.