MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have arrested a Somerset Academy North student after he allegedly made ‘threatening statements.’
Police said 19-year-old Jeremy Ossa spontaneously said, during class on Friday, “I’m going to go to the pawn shop, buy a sniper (rifle), and shoot my enemies
from the recent past.”
Students overheard the comments and alerted a teacher, according to authorities.
Police responded to the school and Ossa admitted making the comments in class.
Ossa said the statements were a joke and that “he knew it had been wrong to say them.”
Ossa was charged with a 2nd Degree Felony for making a false report and was transported to Broward County
Main Jail for processing.