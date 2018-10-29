Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have arrested a Somerset Academy North student after he allegedly made ‘threatening statements.’

Police said 19-year-old Jeremy Ossa spontaneously said, during class on Friday, “I’m going to go to the pawn shop, buy a sniper (rifle), and shoot my enemies

from the recent past.”

Students overheard the comments and alerted a teacher, according to authorities.

Police responded to the school and Ossa admitted making the comments in class.

Ossa said the statements were a joke and that “he knew it had been wrong to say them.”

Ossa was charged with a 2nd Degree Felony for making a false report and was transported to Broward County

Main Jail for processing.