PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Residents of a normally quiet Pembroke Pines neighborhood are on edge after a second robbery there in the last six weeks.

The latest case could have turned tragic as police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint sometime around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Fortunately he was not injured.

New surveillance tape obtained from a neighbor by CBS4’s Peter D’Oench shows a disturbing image for neighbors. The victim, who is known for taking walks in the Cinammon Ridge Estates neighborhood in his orange shirt, is seen running away from the crime scene and towards his home near S.W. 12th St. and 87th Way.

That victim said he did not want to say anything about the incident. Police said the armed robber fled eastbound in a blue Jeep Patriot. There is no description of him and it’s not known if there was more than one robber. But police are looking for surveillance tape.

The crime follows another incident just two blocks away at S.W. 14th St. and 87th Terrace on September 13TH in which authorities say boxes were stolen from the back of a postal carrier’s truck.

At the time, postal inspector Blanca Alvarez said the female worker was delivering mail when the boxes were stolen. She did not know if weapons were involved. The two suspects fled in a black sedan

The U.S. postal inspection service was offering a $10,000 reward for information leading the arrest and prosecution of the two robbers.

Anyone with information should call Pembroke Pines Police or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

The surveillance images of the latest victim were captured on a system installed by Cleon Earle.

“This gets me nervous looking at this video because my mother lives here and I installed this for her and I install surveillance cameras everywhere for my profession. I am worried about her safety. That’s why I installed the cameras, in order to keep my eye on my mother. If we don’t capture this person, there’s a chance he will do this to someone else.”

Earle’s mother Delva Burgess said, “This is terrible. It is terrible. I am nervous all the time because when I drive up in my car sometimes I notice folks driving up on me so I don’t go to my house I make sure to call the police. I don’t go to my house. This is a nice area but you never know. I mean you just never know. Things can happen in the best of areas you know that.”

Neighbor Anne Miller said, “This is scary. This is very scary yes. This is bad what happened here.”

Neighbor Sheila Roberts said, “It’s a little scary. My mother lives here by herself and I have had to move in to be with her and help her. If someone were to break in if she were by herself, it would be very ugly.”

Neighbor Patrick Orlando said he had live in Cinammon Rdge Estates for the past 23 years.

“This is usually a very safe neighborhood,” he said. “There are normally no problems over here. This is usually a very safe neighborhood and hearing about this, this is very scary stuff. It is scary stuff. This never happens here.”

“If something like this happens it is going to happen again,” he said. “And he needs to stop.”

Any with information that can help police should call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $3,000.