Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Training day took a dangerous turn for four Miami Police mounted patrol horses who were exposed to live wires.

It happened during training exercises in preparation for upcoming events near Booker T. Washington High School on Northwest 6th Avenue near 11th Street.

Officials say the horses are doing well and are expected to fully recover.

The officers riding them were taken to the hospital, to be evaluated.