MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five time World Series champion and now CEO and co-owner of The Miami Marlins, Derek Jeter, looks at ease shooting the November cover and spread for Ocean Drive Magazine at the place he calls home these days, Marlins Park.

“It’s an iconic brand here in South Florida, so it’s an honor me to be on the cover. It’s exciting for me and exciting for us as an organization,” Jeter told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

The 44-year-old husband of model Hannah Davis and father of 14-month-old Bella, (with another one on the way) spent his entire 20-year MLB playing career with The New York Yankees.

Beloved by fans and regarded by some, as one of greatest baseball players of all time, Jeter has had some tough headlines since moving here to South Florida, with the changes he made to the Marlins roster that didn’t go well with all the fans.

Petrillo asked him how it’s been for him so far working on the other side of a baseball team.

“Time has flown by. There’s been a lot of pressure here as an organization. We’re spending a lot of time trying to repair the relationship with the community. I like the direction we’re headed,” he said

“You know you’re constantly learning. I’ve spoken to a lot of owners in other sports as well as Major League Baseball owners and they say regardless of what business you comes from, you have a lot to learn when you’re running a major league brand. So I will continue to learn, continue to improves as we make mistakes along the way. You learn from your mistakes and hope fully it makes you better.”

Derek is one of one of baseball’s most philanthropic players. In 1996 he created the TURN 2 Foundation which teaches kids to avoid drugs and alcohol and rewards those who do well in school.

“I come from a family, if you have a little you give a little, if you have a lot you give a lot. You understand when you’re in a position like you are as a player and you have the opportunity to give back. Being a positive role model doesn’t mean you don’t make mistakes, but I’ve always tried to reach out as many people as much as I could,” Derek said.

“When it comes to posing for the camera and this modeling shoot today, are you that guy that’s going to say ‘I Iook better in that shot than that shot?’” asked Petrillo laughing.

“Like I said I’m very good at knowing what I don’t know. I’m going to let professionals make those decisions. So I’m quick. I take the pictures and move on to next. I let them decide,” he said.

The Ocean Drive Magazine with Derek Jeter and the in depth interview inside, is online now and out in stands next week.

For more visit www.oceandrive.com