By Jim DeFede
Voters in Broward County will be asked if they want to raise their sales tax from six to seven cents to finance a $15.6 billion, thirty year plan to address traffic congestion through road expansion, building light rail, synchronizing traffic lights and scores of other projects.

While there is no formal opposition, county leaders know they may have a hard time convincing voters they can be trusted such a large and costly project.

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede discussed those concerns with Broward County Mayor Beam Furr and Assistant County Administrator Gretchen Cassini.

 

