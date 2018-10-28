Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

The news of the week took a drastic shift from the upcoming midterm elections to the South Florida arrest of a man for delivering pipe bombs to prominent Democrats, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former vice president Joe Biden and the Democrats 2016 presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, and a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in which at least 11 people were murdered by a gunman who allegedly proclaimed “all Jews must die” during the massacre.

Joining Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to discuss these issues, as well as several Florida midterm races, are Patricia Mazzei, the Miami buearu chief for the New York Times, and Marc Caputo, political writer for Politico in Florida.

Part one of the discussion can be seen above.

Part two of the discussion can be seen below.