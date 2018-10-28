  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Amendment 6, Facing South Florida, Florida, Jim DeFede, Marsy's Law

A major issue on the Florida ballot this election year is Amendment 6.

Amendment 6, the so-called Marsy’s Law amendment, would include crime victims’ rights into the state constitution, including the right to due process, to be “reasonably protected from the accused,” the right to be notified if bail is granted and shielding victims’ personal information, and the right to be heard at public trial proceedings.

It also would also raise the mandatory retirement age for state judges, including Supreme Court justices, from 70 to 75. It would also prohibit state courts from deferring to an administrative agency’s interpretation of a state statute or rule.

Joining Facing South Florida to discuss the pros and cons of this amendment are Ron Book, who has advocated for laws relating to victim rights, and Melba Pearson, who spent 16 years as a state prosecutor and is now the deputy director for the ACLU of Florida.

