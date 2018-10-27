Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Sayoc family attorney didn’t hold back when talking about Cesar.

“Cesar is a sick individual,” Ron Lowy said.

The Miami attorney has been in contact with the package bomb suspect’s relatives.

“He doesn’t seem to recognize reality. He lives in a fantasy world,” Lowy said.

The FBI said Sayoc mailed at least,14 devices to Democrats and critics of President Trump. Federal investigators believe there may be more. Our news partners at the Miami Herald reported investigators are working to see if Sayoc had any help.

A source told CBS News some of the bombs may have been made in his white van. It was taken by the FBI Friday in Plantation after Sayoc was arrested.

“I think the illness progressed over time and got worse and worse and worse,” Lowy said.

On social media, Sayoc showed his support for the president and the Republican Party. He also wasn’t shy about his dislike of Democrats.

Sayoc’s former boss at a Fort Lauderdale pizza shop said the suspect wasn’t only critical about political beliefs.

“He hated me because I was a lesbian and a proud lesbian,” Debra Gureghian said.

She claims the suspect once told her he wanted to send her to an island with Democrats.

“And bomb the island because I was a deformed human being,” Gureghian said.

CBS 4 obtained copies of photos from a North Miami Beach High School yearbook from 1980. It shows Sayoc was an athlete and a soccer captain.

After that, he developed what is now a criminal history. That includes an arrest from 2002 for threatening to throw a bomb at FPL workers.

“It was almost like a joke. No one took him seriously, because it was said spontaneously while he was trying to get his electricity turned back on,” the family attorney said.

As for the most recent charges, a source told CBS News Sayoc told investigators he never meant to hurt anyone and that’s why the bombs were not connected. But officials confirmed Friday, they were not hoax devices.