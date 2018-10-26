Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – Multiple people were injured in an early morning shooting.

Miramar police say the injured drove themselves to Memorial Hospital Miramar. Initials reports from the police indicated that they had died. They then backed off that confirmation.

Chopper4 over the hospital spotted a number of police cruisers blocking the entrance with crime scene tape up.

Police have not said where the shooting took place. However, early Friday morning there was a substantial police presence on Miramar Parkway west of I-75.