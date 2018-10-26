Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Bohemian Rhapsody is the ultimate sing-along. Anthems of the 70’s and 80’s that still maintain the test of time. At the helm, Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen, a band that was groundbreaking, cross generational, and multi-cultural. It became a global phenomenon.

Cast in the lead as Freddie Mercury, Emmy Award winner Rami Malek.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked Malek how he transformed himself into the role.

“There’s this joy and mischief to him, there’s this child like thing in him, but he’s also rye and sly and all of the things you want to hang out with when you think of going out for a great night with that human being,” Malek said.

Rami worked with a movement coach, stripping down every inch of Mercury’s performance style, his magnetism and his way around the stage. Then, there was the mouth and Mercury’s pronounced teeth.

“Before the film was even financed or green lit, I asked the producers just to get me the teeth as early as possible because that was going to be not only a task talking like him but singing with those in. I’m glad I did that because by the end of film I almost felt naked when I didn’t have them in,” he explained.

Starring alongside Rami in the band is Gwilym Lee as guitarist Brian May, and Joe Mazzello on bass as John Deacon. All had to learn how to how to play their instruments and play them well.

“It’s intimidating you want to do it justice. You want to do that story justice, but it’s a good focus of the mind. Every time you get overwhelmed, you turn to work harder,” said Lee.

“There was truly was a moment where we were doing live and we were doing an entire 20 minute set. We were playing Radio Gaga and totally lost myself and I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m doing this,’ I totally lost myself. This is such a privilege,” said Joe.

“We’d be doing these live sets and we still had an audience out there and in true Freddie nature, I was like I have to keep them entertained. So I would go and be singing and prancing across the stage as were finishing a song just adlibbing with the audience and that actually became a great part of the film. I was feeling the vibe,” said Malek.

Bohemian Rhapsody opens in theaters November 1.