Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) — A 66-year-old Dania Beach man who blogged about children’s water polo events in South Florida faces numerous child pornography charges. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Roger Aiudi on Oct. 25 and suspect there may be other unidentified victims.

BSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force took Aiudi into custody after a months-long investigation revealed he had 13 pornographic images of children and dozens of other images showing children in promiscuous positions. In addition, Aiudi had hundreds of images of children playing water polo throughout Broward County, according to BSO. In some instances, the pictures of children in bathing suits at water polo events were cropped to focus on their genitalia area or buttocks. Those children pictured appear to be as young as 5 years old and as old as 18.

Aiudi faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of using a computer to compile child pornography. During his arrest, he reported having chest pains and was transported by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he remains.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by Aiudi is asked to contact Sgt. Thomas McInerney at 954-888-5321.