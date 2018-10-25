Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in the murder of a University of Miami student.

Robert Gore, 28, stabbed Yasser Abual Faraj to death in a botched robbery on October 7th, according to his arrest report.

The 23-year-old Faraj was stabbed more than 60 times while he slept in his off-campus apartment in Coral Gables. Gore then went through the apartment looking for valuables.

Faraj’s body was discovered inside his 2nd-floor apartment by his roommate.

DNA found on a beer can and clothes inside the apartment led police to Gore who was arrested near SW 200th Street and Dixie Highway.

Gore reportedly confessed to the murder and burglary during questioning. He’s been charged with first-degree murder and armed burglary. He’s currently being held without bond.