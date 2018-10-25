  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carlos Curbelo, Homestead, Local TV, Politics, Teen Arrested, Threat, Twitter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Threatening politicians is a disturbing norm this week.

A homestead man is under arrest on charges of threatening to kill Congressman Carlos Curbelo.

This case is unrelated to the string of pipe bomb packages sent to political figures across the country.

Pierre Alexandro Verges-Castro is accused of tweeting “I will kill Carlos Curbelo.”

Someone on Curbelo’s staff saw the tweet and alerted authorities.

Verges-Castro, 19, was taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s