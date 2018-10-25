Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Threatening politicians is a disturbing norm this week.

A homestead man is under arrest on charges of threatening to kill Congressman Carlos Curbelo.

This case is unrelated to the string of pipe bomb packages sent to political figures across the country.

Pierre Alexandro Verges-Castro is accused of tweeting “I will kill Carlos Curbelo.”

Someone on Curbelo’s staff saw the tweet and alerted authorities.

Verges-Castro, 19, was taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police.