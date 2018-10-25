Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami/CNN) – Two more suspicious packages bearing the return address of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office in Sunrise have been removed by law enforcement.

The latest recipients are former Vice President Joe Biden and actor-director Robert De Niro.

The package addressed to Biden was found in New Castle, Delaware. It was considered suspicious due to its similarities to other packages sent this week to prominent Democrats and CNN. The package was misaddressed and returned to sender, according to CNN.

Biden owns homes Greenville and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Also on Thursday, a suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro was reported at the Manhattan building where his production company is based.

Security personnel at Tribeca Productions on Greenwich Street called 911 around 5 a.m. after noticing the package looked similar to a photo sent out by the NYPD on Wednesday. The NYPD bomb squad X-rayed the parcel and decided to remove it for investigation. That package was placed into a bomb disposal truck and driven to an NYPD firing range in the Bronx.

De Niro has been a fierce critic of President Donald Trump.

At least nine explosive devices have been sent to Democratic political figures across the country, including the CNN headquarters in Manhattan.

All packages have had a return address of “Debbie Wasserman Shultz,” the FBI said.

“I have been in direct contact with the FBI and other law enforcement officials who are working tirelessly on this investigation, and I am grateful for their efforts to keep us safe. We will not be intimidated by this attempted act of violence. This appalling attack on our democracy must be vigorously prosecuted, and I am deeply disturbed by the way my name was used,” Wasserman Schultz said in a statement.

Law enforcement authorities are treating the series of bombs as a domestic terror matter and are advising the public to remain vigilant.

The motive is unknown, but the recipients are all prominent targets of right-wing criticism and, in many cases, of President Donald Trump himself. The package found at CNN’s New York bureau in the Time Warner Center was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.

Investigators in New York are poring over video from local business and other surveillance cameras in the area near the Time Warner Center in search of the courier who delivered the suspicious package to the building’s mailroom.

Devices sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, and Democratic donor George Soros showed the presence of a sulfur substance, which could have exploded, a law enforcement official said. The packages were also stuffed with shards of glass.

A suspicious package addressed to Waters was intercepted at a House mail facility, two sources told CBS News. The Los Angeles Police Department said it was investigating another package found at a mail facility near Downtown Los Angeles.

A package that was originally addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder didn’t arrive at the address it was intended for and was rerouted to the return address on the label – Wasserman Schultz’s office in Sunrise which was evacuated Wednesday until the package was safely removed. The congresswoman was not in the office at the time.

The FBI’s counterterrorism division is leading the investigation into the packages and the agency says it’s possible additional packages were mailed to other locations. All of the devices are believed to be pipe bombs, inherently unstable, and at risk of being set off just by handling.

At the White House, Trump vowed Wednesday that “we will spare no resources or expense” to pursue the perpetrator.