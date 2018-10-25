Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Local TV, President Trump

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Florida again for a campaign rally just days before the crucial midterm elections.

Trump’s campaign organization announced Wednesday that Trump will hold a rally on Oct. 31 that will likely include top Republicans from the state.

Trump will appear at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena in Estero, outside Fort Myers.

Republican nominee for governor Ron DeSantis will attend the event. DeSantis won the GOP primary in August after Trump endorsed him.

It’s not clear, however, if Gov. Rick Scott will join the president.

Scott is challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, but his campaign said right now he is focusing on helping with hurricane recovery efforts in the Florida Panhandle.

The campaign stated that this is the 37th rally Trump has held in Florida since he first began his race for president in June, 2015.

