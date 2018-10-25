Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A DUI arrest in Miami Beach led police to discover an arsenal of weapons inside a man’s vehicle early Thursday morning.

It all started when police responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. of a suspicious vehicle blocking an alleyway at 14th Street and Ocean Court.

When officers arrived they found David Goldammer, 32, from South Dakota, asleep at the wheel inside a red Ford pickup truck which was running.

Officers noticed two open beer bottles as well as two-unholstered and loaded weapons on the center console.

Police also noticed an additional loaded handgun in Goldammer’s waistband as he got out of his vehicle.

The arresting officer noted Goldammer appeared to be inebriated and had a ‘distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his facial area’.

Authorities said Goldammer was arrested at around 2 a.m., after refusing to take part in the DUI test.

A more thorough search of Goldammer’s vehicle revealed two additional loaded handguns, a semi-automatic assault-style rifle, a box contain about a thousand rounds of ammunition, a pocketknife with a swastika on it, as well as, a bullet-resistant vest, police said.

Goldammer faces DUI, Openly Carrying a Weapon, and Carrying a Concealed Firearm charges.