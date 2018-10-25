  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Dolphins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) — Receiver Albert Wilson has been placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins because of a hip injury suffered in Sunday’s loss to Detroit.

Receiver Leonte Carroo was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of Miami’s game at Houston on Thursday night.

Wilson’s injury won’t require surgery, but a specialist determined he’ll need a lengthy recovery, which prompted the roster moves. He leads the Dolphins with 391 yards receiving on 26 receptions, including touchdowns of 75, 74 and 43 yards, and threw a 52-yard touchdown pass.

Only two Dolphins were listed as questionable Wednesday for the Texans game: tight ends Mike Gesicki (shoulder) and A.J. Derby (foot).

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s