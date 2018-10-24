Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The building that houses Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office in Sunrise was evacuated after a suspicious package arrived in the mail, according to Sunrise police.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called in to determine what exactly was delivered to the congresswoman’s office at 777 Sawgrass Corporate Parkway.

The office of @DWStweets is surrounded by police. @SunrisePoliceFL tell us she received a suspicious package. @browardsheriff bomb squad is investigating pic.twitter.com/gOERtLfS1O — Ted Scouten (@CBS4Ted) October 24, 2018

The evacuation came as authorities intercepted suspicious devices intended for former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

It is not known if the package sent to Wasserman Schultz is linked to the other devices.

A suspicious package containing a pipe bomb was sent to billionaire investor and major Democratic donor George Soros earlier this week.

Originally it was reported that a suspicious device was also sent to the White House but was intercepted. According to CNN, the United States Secret Service said no suspicious device was sent to the White House

Also on Wednesday morning, the New York Police Department responded to a suspicious device discovered in the Time Warner Center in New York City, where CNN has a bureau,. It was not immediately clear who the package was addressed to, but CNN evacuated its newsroom as a precaution.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the Secret Service said it had intercepted two “suspicious packages” addressed to Obama and Clinton earlier this week.

Neither Obama nor Clinton received the packages or were at risk of receiving them, the Secret Service said. They were discovered during “routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the agency said in a statement.

‘Strong suspicion’ of link

“There is a strong suspicion” the two packages intended for Obama and Clinton are connected to the package targeting Soros, another law enforcement source said.

The package intended for Obama was intercepted in Washington, DC, and the one intended for Clinton was addressed to her in Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday.

The FBI said the package intended for Clinton was found in the vicinity of her residence in Chappaqua, New York, but offered no additional comment, citing the ongoing investigation. Representatives for the Clintons referred press inquiries to the Secret Service, and a spokeswoman for Obama did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The White House said it condemned the “attempted violent attacks.”

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Vice President Mike Pence also condemned the attacks.

We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 24, 2018

New York device investigated

The device sent to Time Warner Center was constructed with a pipe and wires, according to an NYPD source. Law enforcement authorities are treating the device as a real explosive.

The device was discovered in the building’s mailroom, the source said.

The building’s evacuation included offices for WarnerMedia and other Turner-owned properties like TNT, as well as a shopping mall and a Whole Foods grocery store located in the basement level.

