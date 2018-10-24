Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/CNN) – If you felt a little down in the dumps after learning that you didn’t win Tuesday night’s humungous Mega Millions jackpot, cheer up – there’s always the Powerball drawing tonight.

The jackpot is currently an estimated $620 million. A one-time lump sum cash payout would be $354.3 million.

The Powerball has climbed since the last winning ticket in New York took home the jackpot in August, and has had 20 drawings since then without a winner. Wednesday’s will be the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 292.2 million to one.

You can watch Powerball drawing on CBS4, your official lottery station, tonight at 11 p.m. right before the CBS4 News at 11.

And about that Mega Millions jackpot – one ticket sold in South Carolina was the big winner.

Mega Millions officials say at the time of the drawing, the jackpot was $1.537 billion, just short of the record for all lotteries.

With a one-time cash option, the unidentified winner will walk away with a cool $913.7 million.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, and the Mega Ball was 5.

A whopping 36 tickets nationwide matched five of the six numbers for second-prize tickets. Three tickets sold in Florida won a million dollars each, there was also a three million dollar winner.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday and the jackpot will reset itself to $40 million — or $22.8 million cash.

