MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police investigated a security concern at Miami International Airport Wednesday night.

The investigation was related in some way to American Airlines flight #257 that was bound for Mexico City.

All passengers were asked to deboard the plane.

Additionally, adjacent gates were cleared.

Police gave the all clear around 9:30 p.m.

Passengers were allowed back on the plane so it could head to its destination.