CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – Former first lady Hillary Clinton is showing her support for Donna Shalala’s congressional campaign Wednesday.

Clinton is taking part in a luncheon and fundraiser for Shalala at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club.

Clinton and Shalala are close friends. Shalala served as Bill Clinton’s Health and Human Services Secretary and ran the Clinton Foundation for two years.

“Hillary is coming as a long-time personal friend. I’ve known her so long that I knew her before she married President Clinton so we are long-time personal friends and this is for her a personal trip,” explained Shalala to CBS4’s Peter D’Oench before the event started. “We have worked together on children’s issues, we were both on the Board of the Children’s Defense Fund. We’ve worked for years on issues like children’s health insurance. This is a personal trip for her to help me.”

Shalala, who was also president of both the University of Miami and University of Wisconsin, is running for office for the first time at the age of 77.

Shalala is running for Rep.Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s vacant congressional seat against Republican TV journalist Maria Elvira Salazar.

Shalala has campaigned on her experience and knowledge of many key Democratic issues, such as health care, immigration reform and preventing gun violence.

Democrats are seeking to retake control of Florida’s District 27 seat in Miami-Dade County.