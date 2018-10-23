TONIGHT AT 11Watch the $1.6 BILLION dollar Mega Millions drawing live on CBS4 at 11pm
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – Toll collections returned to bridges and roads in Northwest Florida during the weekend after being temporarily halted because of Hurricane Michael.

Tolls had been suspended on the Mid-Bay Bridge and Spence Parkway in Okaloosa County, Garcon Point Bridge in Santa Rosa County, Bob Sikes Toll Bridge in Escambia County and the Orchard Pond Parkway in Leon County.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered the suspension Oct. 8, two days before Michael made landfall in Bay County and caused massive damage in parts of Northwest Florida.

On Monday, Department of Transportation spokesman Tom Yu said in an email that “in counties unaffected by Hurricane Michael, tolling authorities were given the authority to resume tolls as early as Friday evening.”

The hurricane spared the westernmost parts of the Panhandle, such as Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia counties, from heavy damage.

