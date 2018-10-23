TONIGHT AT 11Watch the $1.6 BILLION dollar Mega Millions drawing live on CBS4 at 11pm
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Text messages and other documents surrounding trips made by gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum are being turned over as part of an ongoing ethics investigation.

Some of the documents appear to contradict Gillum’s assertion that he paid for all expenses related to two trips to Costa Rica and New York City. An attorney representing a Tallahassee lobbyist turned over the documents Tuesday in response to a subpoena from Florida’s ethics commission.

The Tallahassee mayor has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing in the case, which is separate but related to an ongoing FBI investigation into city government.

One text message shows Gillum is told by lobbyist Adam Corey that “Mike Miller” had gotten them tickets to the Broadway show “Hamilton.” Miller would turn out to be an FBI undercover agent.

