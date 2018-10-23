Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami and Hialeah make the list of top cities to spend the most spook-tacular time of year, Halloween!

Total spending on related Halloween expenses is projected to reach over $9 billion this year, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub, which has released its list of Best Places For Halloween in 2018. That’s $86.79 per U.S. household spent on scary expenses from decorations to treats to costumes.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics. They range from candy and chocolate stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

Here is how Miami ranked.

Halloween in Miami (1=Best; 50=Avg.)

6 th – Walk Score

– Walk Score 57 th – Avg. Price per Halloween Party Ticket

– Avg. Price per Halloween Party Ticket 10 th – Halloween Costume Stores per Capita

– Halloween Costume Stores per Capita 16 th – Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita

– Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita 23th – Movie Theaters per Capita

The top 10 cities for Halloween are:

New York, NY Jersey City, NJ Los Angeles, CA Irvine, CA San Diego, CA Santa Ana, CA Chicago, IL Las Vegas, NV Irving, TX St. Paul, MN

Miami came in 18th and Hialeah came in 19th.

Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville and St. Petersburg also made the list of top 100 cities.

Halloween Facts:

$9 Billion: Projected Halloween spending in 2018.

$3.2 Billion: Halloween costume spending in 2018.

$2.6 Billion: Halloween candy spending in 2018.

36%: Share of parents who think 12 or 13 years old is old enough to trick-of-treat alone.

72%: Share of parents admit to stealing candy from their kids.

$300+ Million: Annual revenue from ticket sales for haunted attractions, 80% of which are run by charities.