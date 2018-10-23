Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – Taken to task about his health care record as he campaigns for a U.S. Senate seat, Governor Rick Scott has launched a new ad to blunt the criticism.

Scott entered politics after being CEO of one of the nation’s largest for-profit healthcare companies, Columbia/HCA, amid a federal probe that led to a record Medicare fraud settlement. The company admitted to 14 felonies related to fraudulent billing. Most of the crimes occurred during Scott’s watch.

Scott left with a $5.1 million severance package, $300 million in stock, and an almost million dollar a year consulting contract for five years.

In the new ad, Scott recounts how his family struggled to get health care when he was growing up. He says he supports “forcing insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions” because of his own experiences.

Scott has consistently opposed the health care expansion known as “Obamacare,” and Florida is suing to overturn federal protections for consumers with pre-existing conditions. Scott says Attorney General Pam Bondi sued without his input, but he hasn’t asked her to drop it.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)