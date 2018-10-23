Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Authorities have re-arrested a 50-year-old high school teacher who they say placed two camera phones in a changing room to secretly record female students undressing.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Crystal Clark said in a news release that Bloomingdale Senior High School fashion design teacher Mark Ackett told deputies he put the cameras in a classroom where students were changing for a class assignment.

A 17-year-old student told investigators she was changing clothes when she noticed an electronic recording device. She says she immediately got dressed and reported the incident to school administrators. School officials began investigating and notified the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say Ackett admitted he recorded students while they changed.

He was released on one count of voyeurism.

The teacher was re-arrested after a thorough forensic analysis revealed the cell phones contained 267 videos and images of girls ranging from 14 to 18 years old.

Ackett has been charged with an additional 267 counts of video voyeurism, 73 counts of production of harmful material of a minor, and 13 counts of possession of child pornography.

Ackett is currently being held on a $1,526,442 bond.

