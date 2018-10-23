Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Two people were injured after a driver lost control and crashed into a home in Miami Springs.

The driver, who lives in the home on Huntington Lodge Drive, lost control, went across the yard and into the garage. He then slammed into an interior wall and took out a staircase.

A woman, who was on the second floor of the home, heard the crash. When she went to see what had happened, she didn’t realize the stairway was no longer there and fell.

The woman was taken to the hospital, her injuries were described as not serious. The driver, who was cited in the crash, also went to the hospital to be checked out.