Ryan Mayer

The Dolphins dropped to 4-3 on Sunday afternoon following a 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in front of their home fans at Hard Rock Stadium. Things got worse for the team after the game when it was reported that wide receiver Albert Wilson sustained a “significant” hip injury during the game that may cause him to miss the rest of the season.

Wilson’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, delivered the news in a post-game TV appearance saying that the best case scenario for the wideout is to return in a few weeks from the injury.

The team has not released an update on Wilson since he left the game in the first half on Sunday. Wilson, who signed a three-year $24 million contract with the team this offseason, was on pace for a career year prior to the injury. Through seven games he’s hauled in 26 catches for 391 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

