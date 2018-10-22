Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins held a news conference Monday to announce the signing of two top prospects.

Brothers Victor Victor Mesa, 22, and 17-year-old brother Victor Mesa Junior were signed to Minor League contracts. Both were seen earlier this month working out with the team at Marlins Park.

Victor Victor says part of the reason they chose the Marlins was because of their “seriousness” to getting better. Adds the Latino community of South Florida made Miami feel like home.

Victor Victor will receive about $5.25 million, and his 17-year-old brother agreed to $1 million, according to sources.

The older brother played for Cuba in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Their dad, Victor Mesa Sr., was a star outfielder on the island for nearly twenty years.

The brothers left Cuba in May of this year to pursue their major league dreams.

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and president of baseball operations Michael Hill were in attendance during the announcement.