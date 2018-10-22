Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — “Frasier” actor Kelsey Grammer is seeking to give a boost to a crime victims’ amendment on Florida ballots by appearing in a television commercial.

The measure, Amendment 6 on the ballot, is loosely referred to as “Marsy’s Law”.

Voters will decide on the referendum, which, if approved, would expand crime victims’ language already in the state constitution.

The Emmy-winning Grammer says his father was shot and killed, and he found out about his killer’s release through a tabloid.

He also says his sister was raped and murdered. He says the amendment gives crime victims “the equal rights they deserve.”

Grammer is appearing on North Carolina and Georgia airwaves for a similar amendment there.

Kentucky, Oklahoma and Nevada also have crime victims’ amendment referendums this fall.

