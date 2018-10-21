Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
This week on Facing South Florida we sit down with one of the congressional candidates for the District 27 season in Miami-Dade County, Democrat Donna Shalala.
Shalala, 77, served eight years as President Bill Clinton’s Health and Human Services secretary. She also was president of both the University of Miami and the University of Wisconsin.
This is Shalala’s first run for elected office. She has campaigned on her experience and knowledge of many key Democratic issues, such as health care, immigration reform and preventing gun violence.
Jim DeFede