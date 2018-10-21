  • WFOR TVOn Air

By Jim DeFede
There are several amendments on this year’s ballot, and one drawing a lot of attention is Amendment 4.

This amendment restores the voting rights for former felons, except murderers and sex offenders, who complete their sentences, paid restitution and fulfilled parole or probation requirements.

Currently, former felons must wait at least 5 years after completing their sentences to ask the Florida Clemency Board, made up by the governor and the Cabinet, to restore their rights.

If passed, Amendment 4 would affect 1.5 million Floridians.

Joining Facing South Florida this week to discuss the amendment is Desmond Meade – Chair of Floridians for a Fair Democracy and President of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

