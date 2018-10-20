  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMACC Blitz
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FLA LOTTERY, Florida Lottery, Local TV, Mega Millions, Powerball

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — No one won the latest Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot climbs to a staggering $1.6 billion.

megalast No Winner, Now Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs To $1.6 Billion,

Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $1 billion grand prize in Friday night’s drawing. The numbers were 15, 23, 53, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 7.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU WIN THE LOTTERY

With the jackpot currently tied with the record-setting lottery jackpot and bound to grow before the next drawing, it is bound to become the largest prize in U.S. history.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of winning the jackpot aren’t good. The chance of matching all six numbers and taking home the grand prize is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $470 million The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing Saturday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s