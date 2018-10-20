Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) — It is fun, funky, and Tex-Mex to the core. It is Chuy’s in Doral. With 98 restaurants across the country, the restaurant in Doral was the first of several in South Florida.

But Chuy’s has humble beginnings.

“We opened up in Austin, and we incorporated a bunch of Mexican flavors from the Mexican border, Rio Grande Valley, and Austin of course. Fast-forward 30 years later, we’re here in Florida and we’re so honored to be here. We opened our first one in March here in Doral and since then we’re in Kendall, and on Flagler and really excited to be in the Miami market,” said General Manager Tim Clements.

The restaurant serves a variety of authentic Tex-Mex cuisine, including hand-rolled tortillas, 10 signature sauces and margaritas made with hand-squeezed limes.

Playful Signature items include the Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom Enchiladas and Chuy’s Famous Big as Yo’ Face Burritos. Other favorite dishes include the Fajitas and Tres Leche dessert!

But what about the drinks!

For this weekend’s Digital Bite, Lisa Petrillo bellies up to the bar to check out one of a variety of drink specials including scratch-made margaritas with fresh-squeezed lime juice and hand-shaken Texas martinis.

The New Mexican Martini, complete with jalapeno peppers, is a customer favorite.

While Lisa Petrillo learned how to mix up this delicious cocktail from a bartender named Margarita, it wasn’t exactly a margarita she was mixing. It was indeed the New Mexican Martini.

Here’s the recipe so you can try it at home.

New Mexican Martini

Glassware: Martini Glass and Shaker

Ingredients:

2 oz. Green Chile infused el Jimador tequila 1 oz. Cointreau 1 ½ oz. fresh lime juice 1 ½ oz. sugar water



Garnish:

Salted martini glass, lime wedge, two jalapeño stuffed olives with a sword pick

Directions:

1. Fill shaker with ice

2. Combine all ingredients in shaker and shake vigorously

3. Pour into martini glass and finish with garnish