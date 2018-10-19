Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Coral Springs police have come to the defense of one of their officers who was captured on video repeatedly punching a teen girl on her side as she lay face down on the ground.

The video was posted on an Instagram account of a person identified as Victoria Cedeno aka “Victoria_Babyyy.” She wrote that the teen in the video is her 14-year-old cousin and she was being punched by the officer because she “back talked him.”

The woman said her cousin and some other teens were asked to leave the Coral Square Mall by security. She posted on Instagram that as her cousin was walking out she was ” confronted by these cops and thrown to the grown and punched because she couldn’t get her hands free from under her when they were trying to handcuff her.”

Coral Springs police say the video doesn’t tell the whole story.

They posted on Twitter that officers were called to the mall on Thursday by mall security because there were some unruly teens harassing people.

When officers arrived, a mother approached them and said one of the teens had pushed her five-year-old to the grounds.

Mall security officers told them that one of the teens, the 14-year-old seen in the video, had hit another teen in the mall, according to the department’s Twitter post.

The security officers asked the police to bar the teens from returning to the mall.

As the officers were getting ready to leave, Coral Spring police said they received another call about another incident at the mall involving one of the teens who had been barred from returning but did so anyway.

That teen was taken into custody.

According to police, it was at that time the 14-year-old began cursing at the officers and “attempting to incite the other teens.”

Police say when they attempted to take her into custody, she fought back.

“Due to her stature and aggressive behavior, officers took her to the ground attempting to get her to release her fists,” they posted on Twitter. “As seen in the video she resisted arrest, and in order to have her comply she was struck in the side to release her clenched fists – she was then handcuffed.”

Coral Springs police say as she was being put in the patrol car, she lashed out again – kicking one of the officers.

The department said in viewing the video it’s important to “have all the facts before rushing to judgment on an officer’s actions.”