MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The push is on to finish raising the funds for a major new project in South Florida.

It’s called The Underline.

A description of the project says it’s a planned 10-mile urban trail, linear neighborhood park and living art destination.

It would span from the Miami River, north of Brickell Metrorail station, to Dadeland South.

The idea is to use the space under the elevated Metrorail tracks and turn it into green space.

The Underline project will feature dedicated bike and pedestrian paths, amenities, art, lighting, native vegetation as well as safety features and improvements at road crossings, as well as community-based health and wellness, cultural and educational programming.

There has already been $90 million raised towards the project by Friends of the Underline.

For more information, visit www.theunderline.org.